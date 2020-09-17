day of giving

Creek Fire: ABC30, sister stations hold 'Day of Giving' to help families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As wildfires continue to rage across California and other West Coast states, burning millions of acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes, ABC30 is joining the effort to help families in need.

KFSN is working together with ABC stations across the West Coast to hold a 'Day of Giving' on Thursday.

The money will help the Red Cross respond to the unprecedented disaster.

"It has been a massive effort over three states, California, Oregon, and Washington. There's been over 5 million acres burned and there's been a massive effort by the Red Cross and all our community partners to help these individuals," said Red Cross volunteer Cindy Huge.

Your donation will enable the Red Cross to continue assisting families, as volunteers work to find temporary emergency lodging, provide food, and connect people with resources.

Thousands have benefited from the non-profit's effort to support families during the fast-moving Creek Fire still burning in parts of Fresno and Madera Counties.

"They're coming here to our temporary evacuation point. They're meeting with our caseworkers and getting assigned hotels and they're able to stay in those hotels until they can go back to their homes or work a plan with our caseworkers," Huge said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Red Cross is not accepting material donations at this time but if you can't make a monetary donation, you can always sign up to become a volunteer.

"I know people want to help their fellow neighbors and friends and this is the way to help them, through donations through the American Red Cross. And of course, if they would like to help donate their physical items to their favorite charities or churches or organizations that are accepting those."
