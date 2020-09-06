Creek Fire: Over 150 people air lifted from Mammoth Pool campground in daring rescue, some hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A massive rescue operation occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning the area of Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County, where hundreds of people were trapped by the Creek Fire and many were severely injured.

Fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, conducted the operation.


Action News spoke with several of those rescued victims about the fast flames that forced an evacuation.

A pair of sisters say their weekend getaway quickly turned into a nightmare.

"One minute you're at camp and the next you're driving through flames, trying to get to the lake to make sure you're not in the fire," they said.

As of 1 am on Sunday, at least 163 people have been rescued from Mammoth Pool, Minarets, and Cascadel Woods.



"We got ice and 30 minutes later, the fire engulfed everything," says Jeremy Remington.


One of the people who was flown into Fresno is Ashley Wagner.

She was not hurt, but she was airlifted to safety because she has an infant.

Wagner and two family members and a friend were trapped by the flames in Logan's Meadow behind Wagner's Store where they waited out the fire.

She said the store that was run by her aunt has been destroyed, saying, "My family's history just went up in flames."

The store had been serving the community since 1957.


Black Hawk helicopters and at least one large Chinook helicopter flew the patients to the National Guard base at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport where ambulance crews helped triage and take the injured to local hospitals, including Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC).
As of 1 am on Sunday, at least 163 people have been rescued from Mammoth Pool, Minarets, and Cascadel Woods. Twenty of them were to the hospital and six are in CRMC's burn unit, EMS officials told Action News.

The aircraft are continuing their rescue operations, but it's unknown how many more people will need to be flown to safety.

The Fresno Convention Center is serving as a temporary base for those rescued to rest and wait to be reunited with family. As of 8 am Sunday, there are 123 people and eight dogs at the convention center.

People were trapped at Mammoth Pool Boat Launch for hours because the fire cut off evacuation routes, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day. With no other way out, fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, conducted the operation.
