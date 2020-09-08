Creek Fire: Iconic Cressman's General Store in Fresno County destroyed by wildfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, a frequented stop for travelers headed toward Shaver or Huntington Lakes, was destroyed as the Creek Fire grew in Fresno County overnight.The walls of Cressman's General Store and Gas Station were turned to rubble, and the once-green trees surrounding it were left charred and bare.Located between Auberry Road and Cressman Road on Highway 168, the store, which has been around since 1904, sold snacks, drinks, and fishing gear for visitors flocking to the Fresno County mountains.The Central Valley community mourned the loss of an iconic business that was a part of getaways for many generations.