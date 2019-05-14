fire

Crews battle grass fire near Tulare Outlets, house fire within an hour

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke could be seen for miles as a raging inferno burned for nearly two hours.

Fire crews battled the elements as the wind pushed the fire, they say started along Highway 99, across a commercial lot.

"There's no roads in the middle of it so we had to get additional resources on scene that have the ability to drive off of the roadway in order to make access," said Division Chief Cameron Long.



Tulare City crews had to call for backup. Already working another incident, Cal Fire crews were able to assist.

"They had to go until their tanks ran out and then drive back out to get more water and then come continue to fight," Long said.

The fire, just feet away from shoppers, caused a Tulare Outlets building to evacuate. Employees watched as crews kept the flames from jumping the roadway.

"It's amazing they stopped it fast on this side,' said Tulare Western High School student Jade Covarreuis.



Within minutes of knocking the flames out, crews were called to a house fire.

"We had one engine from Visalia covering the city for us, so they responded initially," Long said. "They knocked the fire out before our resources got on scene."

Despite windy conditions, no nearby houses were impacted.



The four people living in the home were able to make it out safely with their pets, including 6-year-old Foxy, who fire crews spent 15 minutes giving CPR and oxygen.

"He was barely alive when they carried him out, and they put oxygen to him, and he's doing just fine now," said resident Dennis Lamb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulare countyfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News