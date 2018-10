Cal Fire is close to full containment on a brush fire in Madera County. Crews have the flames contained at 90-percent after it has burned about 300 acres near the community of O'Neals.The hillside blaze sparked Monday in a remote area near O'Neals just off of Road 200. No structures have been lost and fire officials say it's safe for families to be in their homes.There is no word yet on the cause.