YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four active fires are burning in Yosemite National Park.

Fire officials said the fires were discovered in the past two weeks, starting on July 28. Crews currently have Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in place inside the park.

Three fires were reportedly caused by lightning strikes. Rancheria (18.2 acres) located on the north end of Rancheria Mountain, Indian (10.6 acres) located near Porcupine Camp Ground, and Unicorn (2.6 acres) burning in the Unicorn Peak Area.

The fourth fire, Chain Lakes (10 acres) near Chain Lakes, and officials say this fire was man-made.

Fire officials are monitoring and working to suppress the flames.
