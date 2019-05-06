fire

Crews put out 10 acre grass fire near Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are looking into what caused flames to spark near Parlier quickly burning through about 10 acres of grass.

Cal Fire officials say the blaze broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on South Avenue near Newmark Avenue.

The flames destroyed several homeless encampments, but fire crews say there were able to save several others before it was too late.

"They saw a fast-moving grass fire and when a fire is typically involved in the light grasses and winds, the fire moves very fast," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.
