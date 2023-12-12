Frost damage detected in Valley crops as temperatures drop

The chilly temperatures have been cold enough to damage some Valley crops.

Cool season vegetables thrive in the cold, but not when we have freezing temperatures.

Green acreage is what you'd prefer to see, even at this time of year.

Recent cold temperatures have left this four-acre field full of lemongrass with a brown tinge.

So many leaves have burned, and many of these plants might not recover.

"Well, when it turns brown like this, I think the farmer is going to lose it all - if he doesn't cover it," said Fresno County UC Cooperative Extension Small Farm Advisor Michael Yang.

"This year, you see all the burn from the cold."

Yang has been busy checking ag damage with local farmers.

Over the past few weeks, some farmers have used plastic tarps to cover frost-sensitive plants like lemon grass and even sugar cane.

"Yeah, that's okay because you have the warm air and the circulation. Basically, you provide a layer of cool air, I mean warm air, in there so that keeps the lemon grass alive." Yang explained.

Lemon grass is used in soups, stir-fried dishes, and even tea.

Left uncovered, it is susceptible to damage.

But we'll need a few weeks to see if any of this crop is salvageable.

"This is the part that you sell, so you're going to lose this. As you see, very small in the green. Mostly, it's turned brown already," Yang said.

Citrus growers are also among those keeping a close eye on their crops.

If we get freezing temperatures, they'll water their groves to release warmth from the soil and then use large fans to spread that warmer air throughout the orchard.

