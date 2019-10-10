Angry cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare

Angry cruise ship passengers are demanding a refund after they say their dream vacation turned into a nightmare.Passengers of the Norwegian Spirit left England on Sept. 27, but high seas prevented it from making several scheduled stops.They said they expected to see "mystical fjords," but instead got stranded for days with stale food and toilets that didn't work.Passengers say Norwegian Cruise Line offered a 25 percent discount for future bookings.The company released the following statement:----------