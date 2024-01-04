Fresno set to lift decades-long ban on cruising

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is preparing to adopt a new ordinance that allows people in lowriders to cruise across the city.

The measure will go up for final approval on January 11th to comply with a new state law.

The act of cruising was banned in the city of Fresno over 30 years ago.

But a state assembly bill that prevents local bans on cruising took effect on January 1st.

Now, a new ordinance is set to decriminalize cruising and low-rider vehicles in the city of Fresno.

"In terms of low riding and cruising, this practice started back before and after World War II by Mexican Americans and Latinos And has really become ingrained in American culture. In Hispanic culture as well," said City Attorney Andrew Janz.

The new ordinance is adjusting local laws to the times. Janz says there is a misconception of people being violent while cruising.

A misconception Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez hopes to dispel.

"We shouldn't have this stigma of these people who are in the lowrider car clubs. They are working men and women of our city. They work hard, they have families, they're not gang members, they're not drug dealers, they're not criminals," said Chavez.

There's a difference between cruising and the dangerous sideshows that happen across the city, which will still be illegal. Chavez said cruising is a way for Latinos to take pride in their heritage.

"The culture, it's ingrained in the Latino Community. We didn't have money historically for big sports cars, or expensive vehicles. So, what did we do? We end up fixing our cars," said Chavez.

Efren Gallardo said cruising changed his life for the better when he met his wife 28 years ago.

From the gold accents to the artwork, the couple has invested thousands of dollars into their cars.

And Gallardo said he's also invested in the community. His group, Friends Car Club, recently gave back to underprivileged kids during Christmas time.

Gallardo hopes to not only continue outreach in his community but inspire a new generation.

"You see the next generation of kids that might see you, it might keep them out of drugs, gangs, and to them, that's one thing that I always pushed," said Gallardo.

