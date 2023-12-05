Daddy Yankee retires from reggaeton to devote his life to Jesus Christ

LOS ANGELES -- Daddy Yankee announced that he's devoting his life to Jesus Christ during his last concert of his farewell tour, La Meta, in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

In a lengthy speech posted to his Instagram page, the 46-year-old reggaeton singer said that a part of him felt empty and had been trying to fill a void in his life for a long time that no one could fill.

"I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness," he said. "Tonight I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world, that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him."

In his message, Daddy Yankee, who will now go by his birth name Ramón Ayala, cited a Bible verse in Spanish.

"I was able to travel the world for years winning many awards, applause and praise, but I realized something that the Bible says, 'what good is it for a man to gain the whole world if he forfeits his soul?'"

"One story is over and a new story is going to begin, a new beginning," the Puerto Rican singer continued, at times seen holding back tears. "All the tools that I have in my possession, such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone, everything that Jesus gave me, is now for his kingdom."

Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour "La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round)" at the Allstate Arena on Sept. 4, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

"To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, he is the way, the truth and the life," he added before dozens of drones at the concert venue lit up the sky with the message "Jesus loves you."

Other fellow artists like Luis Fonsi, who collaborated with Daddy Yankee on the hit song "Despacito," praised him for his decision.

"I owe you a lot bro, a lot! Enjoy this well-deserved break, we will continue to enjoy and celebrate your music ALWAYS," said Fonsi on X, formerly Twitter.

And while there were some skeptical fans, most responded to the singer's message positively.

"If I loved you before, now I love you even more," said one supporter.

"My favorite singer, the best of all, how great," said another.

"Now I admire you more! If before you were an example for many, now you will be the true example!" said a third.

Daddy Yankee now joins a list of other artists who have left the stage to pursue a life devoted to the Christian faith.