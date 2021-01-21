sports

Mendota's Danny Trejo drafted in first round of MLS Super Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Danny Trejo is staying in California. The Mendota grad was picked 14th overall by the Los Angeles Football Club in the first round of the Major League Soccer Super Draft.



Before heading to California State University, Northridge, Trejo broke the California goal scoring record. The Aztecs forward finished his high school career with 200 goals.

"Doesn't matter where you're from, if you have a dream stick through it," Trejo said when asked about his message to other kids from Central Valley small towns. "Make sure you stay true to the game, and if you don't cheat the game the game will give you the reward you deserve."

In college, his prolific scoring continued netting 26 goals in 58 games over three seasons. Trejo decided to forgo his senior year at CSU Northridge and declare for the Draft after consecutive All-Big West first-team seasons as a sophomore and junior and a conference Player of the Year award in 2019.

