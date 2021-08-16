1 killed in crash with semi-truck in western Fresno County

fatal crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in western Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in western Fresno County.

Officers responded to the crash just before 3:30 am Monday morning on Highway 33 near Douglas Avenue.

Investigators said it appeared the driver of Hyundai Veloster was traveling southbound on the highway when he suddenly veered into the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with a semi-truck hauling tomatoes.

The impact of the crash caused the Hyundai to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The male driver inside died at the scene, the CHP said.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 33 is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours as crews continue to clear debris from the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation.

