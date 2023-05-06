Fresno man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Hanford

A Fresno man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the South Valley on Friday afternoon.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the South Valley on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 pm on Highway 43 near Grangeville Boulevard, just northeast of Hanford.

The California Highway Patrol says a Nissan traveling north on Highway 43 drifted to the right shoulder.

The driver over-corrected into the southbound lanes, sideswiping the cab of a semi truck and spinning into the path of another vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan, a 25 year old man from Fresno, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.