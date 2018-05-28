FRESNO COUNTY

Deadly crash in Northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a cinderblock wall along the eastbound lanes of Herndon in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A person has died after crashing into a wall along the eastbound lanes of W Herndon Avenue in Northwest Fresno early Monday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says that at 2:30 am, the silver Ford pickup truck hit the curb on the south side of the road near N West Avenue, then hit the center median, then possibly rolled and slammed into the cinder the block wall on the south side of Herndon.

The male driver was partially ejected from the truck and died. A female passenger was walking around after the accident and initially refused medical attention.

Officers say that she was hysterical and that they had difficulty getting her to provide information. A friend of the woman and a chaplain were called to convince her to seek medical treatment.

At this time, the driver has not been identified, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All lanes of Herndon were blocked between N Fruit Avenue and N West Avenue during the investigation of the crash.
