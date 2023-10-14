3 people, including baby, killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says

Three people, including a baby, were killed in a head-on crash in Merced County Friday night.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people, including a baby, were killed in a head-on crash in Merced County Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Robert Pimentel was driving a Ford Explorer east on Highway 140 when he drifted.

Officials say Pimental tried correcting himself but crossed the yellow line, hitting a Ford Expedition with seven people.

Officers say the 67-year-old driver, a 69-year-old passenger and a three-month-old baby were killed in the crash.

Pimentel and the other four passengers of the Expedition were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries.

Pimentel was arrested for driving under the influence.