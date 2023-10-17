Three people, including a baby, were killed in a head-on crash in Merced County Friday night.

2 adults and baby killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified two adults and a baby who were killed in a head-on crash with a suspected drunk driver in Merced County on Friday night.

The crash happened at 11 pm in the area of Highway 140 and Kniebes Road.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Robert Pimentel was driving a Ford Explorer east on Highway 140 when he drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway.

Officials say Pimental tried correcting his vehicle but crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into a Ford Expedition with seven people inside of it.

Officers say 67-year-old Nicholas Leyva, 69-year-old Maria Leyva and three-month-old Celeste Leyva were killed in the crash.

Pimentel and the other four passengers of the Expedition were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries.

Pimentel was arrested for driving under the influence.

Editor's Note: The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated.