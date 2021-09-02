CHP: 2 killed in head-on crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that killed two people in Tulare County.The deadly collision happened Wednesday morning on Road 192 north of Avenue 104 near Terra Bella.Officers say a 25-year-old man was northbound on Road 192 when he veered into the southbound lane into the path of a truck.The 25-year-old driver and his 75-year-old passenger died at the scene.The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with minor injuries.Investigators said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.