Firefighters working to contain large fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to get control of a large fire that broke out in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The fire is burning near an orchard in the area of Manning and Grantland avenues just west of Raisin City.

Flames are sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky.

CAL FIRE says it is a debris fire but has not yet given details on what exactly is burning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.