Debris removal begins in Tulare County communities impacted by severe flooding

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County has launched a Debris Removal Program to help families impacted by the flooding.

Officials kick-started the program about a month ago to help residents who are left with large piles of trash.

On Monday, the work began.

"We will be doing some roadside pick-ups near the canals, channels and rivers," said Michael Washam, assocaite director of Tulare County Resource Management Agency.

On Wednesday, crews will move on from rivers to pick up debris in communities, starting in Cutler and Orosi.

Large signs within the town are helping remind residents to prepare.

Some residents say they have already thrown out large items by themselves, but appreciate the county coming by for those who haven't.

"And probably Monday or so of next week, we will go to Springville and then pan out to more isolated locations," said Washam.

Locations like Alpagh and Allensworth.

Depending on just how much needs to be picked up, the number of crews could increase.

" We really want to encourage people to get their stuff out and be prepared for it to come through, not only to just get it picked up, but we want to make sure it's out of the house because mold is an issue."

For detailed instructions or if you have questions, you can check out the county website or call the Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791.