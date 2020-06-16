fresno police department

Protesters call on City of Fresno to defund police

Police services make up roughly 52% of the annual city budget, which leaders say falls in line with most California cities.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of Fresno's police department and its budget could be decided in the coming days.

Protesters are demanding police reform and calling on Fresno City leaders to defund the police department, just as the city council gets set to adopt a new budget plan.

Police Departments nationwide have come under fire recently following officer misconduct and the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Nationwide calls to defund police departments are being heard in Fresno.

The defund movement is calling for some of the funds spent on the police department to be moved to other city services. Some people take it a step further, calling for police to be disbanded all together.

Protesters gathered in front of Fresno City Hall Monday demanding change.

"Eliminate overtime, eliminate workers' compensation, get the police out of our schools and hire more social workers," said one resident, Kassandre Clayton.

While the city of Fresno has announced a Commission for Police Reform, city leaders say defunding the department is off the table.

Fresno needs to adopt a new spending plan before July 1, and during Monday's budget hearing, Fresno PD presented its case for members of City Council.

