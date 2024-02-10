First African-American Woman sergeant in Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Katrina Lloyd was officially promoted as the first-ever African-American woman to serve as a full-time sergeant for the Fresno Police Department.

"Longtime coming, long overdue, and well deserved Katrina, so congratulations," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Friday, surrounded by the community, coworkers, and family, Sgt. Lloyd's promotion culminated in being pinned by her baby boy.

"My youngest son got to see history being made, so that was very important," said Fresno police Sgt. Katrina Lloyd.

Lloyd has been with the department for 19 and a half years, working in different units, from the Northwest District Crime Suppression Team to a Missing Person detective, to name a few.

But she says when she's served as a Student Resource Officer, she felt like she was making a difference.

"Especially when I was an SRO, being with the community and the children is most impactful, do it prepared me for this moment," said Sgt. Lloyd.

Lloyd says this wasn't her first time trying to become a sergeant, and Chief Paco Balderrama says it's not about where you start. It's about what you continue to work towards.

"It's not easy; there's a lot of preparation involved. Clearly, she did the right things to prepare herself, and the fact that she did not give up the first time shows a lot about who she is as a leader, as a person," said Fresno police Chief Paco Balderrama.

He adds her bravery and accomplishments aren't just for her but for the next generation.

"For all those kids out there who have dreams, beautiful young little African American females who -- number one -- it's tough to be a cop, it's tough to be a female in law enforcement to see someone like Katrina who done it, and is doing a great job, I think its an inspiration," said Chief Balderrama.

As we continue to celebrate the achievements of African Americans this month, she knows she's making a difference.

"To be making history in Black History Month," said Sgt. Lloyd.

In addition to Sgt. Lloyd, the department also promoted three other sergeants and an African-American lieutenant.

They also welcomed a diverse group of 13 new officers to the Fresno Police Department and office staff.

