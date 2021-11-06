Man arrested in connection to Delano shooting that killed 1, injured another

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in Delano has been arrested.The incident also injured another man.Tulare County authorities say 37-year-old Joaquin Ayala was linked to the homicide after arriving at the hospital and claiming to be shot.Ayala is accused in the death of 47-year-old Fermin Hernandez on Monday night on Road 136 near Avenue 12.The second victim's is still in the hospital in critical condition but his name has not been released.Ayala was treated for his injuries and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial facility.Authorities have not released the cause of his injuries or if he was actually shot.