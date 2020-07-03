shooting

2 killed, 3 injured in Delano shooting, police say

Delano police are searching suspects involved in a shooting that killed two people and injured three others on Thursday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delano police are searching suspects involved in a shooting that killed two people and injured three others on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm on Oleander near 22nd.

Further details regarding what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police say the two deceased victims were female and one was a 12-year-old girl. Their names were not released. The conditions of the three other victims is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related. No arrests have been made, and police have not given any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department.
