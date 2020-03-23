crash

Deputy patrol cruiser involved in rollover crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County sheriff's deputy was involved in a rollover crash on Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of Shaw and West in northwest Fresno shortly before 8 pm.

Authorities say the deputy was headed westbound when they were hit by another car traveling south.

The crash caused the patrol cruiser to roll over on its roof, and moderate damage to the second vehicle.

Neither of the drivers suffered significant injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
