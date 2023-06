Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a Central Fresno garage on fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a Central Fresno garage on fire.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Harrison and Dennett avenues just west of Muir Elementary School.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the detached garage.

They say a mattress leaning against the garage is what initially caught on fire.

The flames spread throughout the garage, but the structure is still standing.

The fire did not threaten any nearby homes.