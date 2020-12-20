FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage philanthropist is giving back to the community this weekend.
Devin Cornell says he tries to hold an event at least once a month where his non-profit Friends.Giving hands out donated items to the general public.
RELATED: 13-year-old boy starts organization to give back to Fresno community
On Saturday, the group held its annual Christmas on G Street event.
They were able to give out more than 100 stockings filled with toys, treats and other items to spread the holiday cheer.
RELATED: 13-year-old Fresno philanthropist hosts Halloween event
13-year-old Fresno philanthropist holds Christmas event
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News