13-year-old Fresno philanthropist holds Christmas event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage philanthropist is giving back to the community this weekend.Devin Cornell says he tries to hold an event at least once a month where his non-profit Friends.Giving hands out donated items to the general public.On Saturday, the group held its annual Christmas on G Street event.They were able to give out more than 100 stockings filled with toys, treats and other items to spread the holiday cheer.