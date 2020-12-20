Society

13-year-old Fresno philanthropist holds Christmas event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage philanthropist is giving back to the community this weekend.

Devin Cornell says he tries to hold an event at least once a month where his non-profit Friends.Giving hands out donated items to the general public.

On Saturday, the group held its annual Christmas on G Street event.

They were able to give out more than 100 stockings filled with toys, treats and other items to spread the holiday cheer.

