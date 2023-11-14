Former Fresno State football player Devon Wylie dies, family confirms

Former NFL player and Fresno State star Devon Wylie has died, his family announced Monday.

A family member shared the news in a social media post, and former teammates told Action News they were also aware of Wylie's passing.

He was 35 years old.

During his football career, Wylie was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 107th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent the next three seasons playing for nine different teams.

He played at Fresno State from 2007-2011, recording 98 catches, 1327 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Wylie's biggest mark on the team came on special teams returning punts.

In 2011, Wylie ranked fifth in the country returning punts taking two back for touchdowns: a 67-yarder at No. 10 Nebraska and a 79-yarder vs. No. 5 Boise State.

No other details about Wylie's death have been released at this time.

