Dine and Dish: PK Deli in Visalia

You could start your day at PK Deli or end it in the brewpub.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two brothers have found creative ways to introduce Mediterranean cuisine to customers in the South Valley.

A taste of the Mediterranean comes with a twist at Pita Kabob and the PK Deli on Court Street and Oak Avenue in Visalia.

Brothers Chafic and Kareem Dada run the business together.

"Right here on our deli side, we have our pizzas as well. So, we have shawarma pizzas," said Kareem.

Shawarma is thinly sliced meat.

You've had it in pita bread, but here you can also have it on a pizza with diced tomatoes, parsley, red onion, pepperoncini, and pickled turnips, with tahini on top.

"Throughout the years, we've been able to create our popular shawarma fries that originated in Visalia," Chafic explained.

You can try dishes created by the Dada's mother, Sahar, like the kefta plate.

"Which is ground lamb and ground beef, and then it's got potatoes, tomatoes and red onions," said Kareem.

Kareem says it is a traditional Lebanese dish.

Or you might have breakfast.

"These are called manaeesh. One right here has oregano, thyme and sesame seed, and the other one has cheese on there. It's a mix of Armenian string cheese, halloumi cheese and mozzarella."

The lamb kabob is also popular.

"The way we season it, the way we clean our meats, you get less of that gaminess and just a lot of full flavor," said Chafic.

Be sure to stay for dessert.

"Our most popular one right now is our pistachio Nutella cheesecake because of the pistachios we use in our baklava," Chafic said.

"We give a little Mediterranean flair to it," Kareem added.

"We are a force in the craft beer industry as well, and so we are known for having some of the best beers on tap," Chafic explained.

