Dinuba teacher wins $2,000 in national educator contest

In October, ABC30 introduced Dinuba High School teacher, Brittany Sumpter, who was nominated anonymously for World's Finest Chocolate's $2,000 Giveaway. People were able to vote for her by 'liking' the Facebook post.
Ms. Sumpter, a world history and sociology teacher, was recognized Tuesday in front of some of her students and fellow staff members.
According to World's Finest Chocolate, there were 99 nominations across 27 states.
Ms. Sumpter came out on top with more than 2,700 'Likes' on Facebook, earning her $2,000.
"One-thousand of which gets to stay in Ms. Sumpter's classroom, and she's already been telling me about some of the exciting purchases she's made," said sales representative Steve Sorenson. "The other $1,000 stays at the school to help the Dinuba High School programs."
Ms. Sumpter said the money means a lot to her and her students. She's already used some of the money to purchase bean bag chairs, plus other items to help create a positive learning environment.
"We also purchased extension cords, so that way the students can charge their Chromebooks," Ms. Sumpter said. "I bought hundreds of masks for students who don't have masks, and we also bought stress balls just in case the students are stressed out."
According to her students, it wasn't a surprise their teacher won the contest, saying if any teacher deserves the award, it's Ms. Sumpter.
"I know Ms. Sumpter is always there for us, whether it's for our educational needs or personal needs," said Valentina Castrejon. "She will always be there. She will always have a special place in our heart."
World's Finest Chocolate's $2,000 giveaway happens every month and lasts until May of 2022.