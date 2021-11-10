Education

Dinuba teacher wins $2,000 in national educator contest

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dinuba teacher wins $2K in national educator contest

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California teacher is the winner of a national contest, recognizing hard-working educators.

In October, ABC30 introduced Dinuba High School teacher, Brittany Sumpter, who was nominated anonymously for World's Finest Chocolate's $2,000 Giveaway. People were able to vote for her by 'liking' the Facebook post.

Ms. Sumpter, a world history and sociology teacher, was recognized Tuesday in front of some of her students and fellow staff members.

According to World's Finest Chocolate, there were 99 nominations across 27 states.

Ms. Sumpter came out on top with more than 2,700 'Likes' on Facebook, earning her $2,000.

"One-thousand of which gets to stay in Ms. Sumpter's classroom, and she's already been telling me about some of the exciting purchases she's made," said sales representative Steve Sorenson. "The other $1,000 stays at the school to help the Dinuba High School programs."

Ms. Sumpter said the money means a lot to her and her students. She's already used some of the money to purchase bean bag chairs, plus other items to help create a positive learning environment.

"We also purchased extension cords, so that way the students can charge their Chromebooks," Ms. Sumpter said. "I bought hundreds of masks for students who don't have masks, and we also bought stress balls just in case the students are stressed out."

According to her students, it wasn't a surprise their teacher won the contest, saying if any teacher deserves the award, it's Ms. Sumpter.

"I know Ms. Sumpter is always there for us, whether it's for our educational needs or personal needs," said Valentina Castrejon. "She will always be there. She will always have a special place in our heart."

World's Finest Chocolate's $2,000 giveaway happens every month and lasts until May of 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdinubasocietyteacheraward
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News