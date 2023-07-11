Man found dead in front yard of Dinuba home, police investigating as suspicious death

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Dinuba after officers say someone was found dead in the front yard of a home.

Police were called to the home for a man sleeping in a yard, and they quickly determined he was dead.

Authorities say the body was discovered at about 6 am on California St. and Elizabeth Way.

Police say the man had injuries to the back of his head.

Authorities are investigating it as a suspicious death.

This is right across from Roosevelt Park, which has been taped off for the investigation.