FRESNO

Do you recognize this truck? Deputies search for double homicide suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a pickup truck who they believe may have been involved in a double homicide.

REALTED: Former Washington Elem principal is one of two people found dead in Fresno


Last December, 88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her daughter, 55-year-old old Jennifer DuPras, were found shot to death inside Houk's home on Colonial Avenue near Palm and Bullard.

RELATED: Former Washington Elem principal is one of two people found dead in Fresno

Investigators asked people in the area for any surveillance video they may have captured in the area of Bullard, Maroa, Sierra and Palm Avenues. Detectives found the truck on one of the images and based on information during their investigation, they believe the driver of the truck may have been involved in the homicide.

If you recognize the truck, you are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedouble homicidefresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News