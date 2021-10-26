Multiple dogs found in garbage bag at Fresno County park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office discovered a litter of dead puppies in a zip-tied garbage bag Monday morning at Kearney Park.
Two surviving dogs were rushed to the animal hospital 24/7 Pet Vets but one died on the way.
"It's always heartbreaking whenever we get those calls," said Brenda Mitchell, President of the Fresno Humane Animal Services.
Vets are calling the 3-month-old puppy, "Tiny" and say they're working desperately to help him recover, but it was too late for the others.
The Rottweiler is also battling the highly contagious and potentially deadly canine virus Parvo.
"Parvo is very painful," Mitchell said. "It's like the worst flu that you could ever imagine having. And then to be in a bag with the siblings dying, it just doesn't get worse than that to me."
Parvo treatment can run anywhere between $1,500 to $6,000 depending on how long the dog is hospitalized, according to Mitchell. "Parvo is very expensive for us to treat in a hospital environment, and part of the reason is because it is so contagious," Mitchell said. "They have to dedicate complete staff members to the care of Parvo puppies."
Thanks to donations, the emergency clinic 24/7 Pet Vets is able to begin treatment for "Tiny" but there's a long road to recovery ahead of him. Mitchell says there are at least three other dogs diagnosed with parvo that need funding for the life-saving treatment.
The best way to prevent your puppy from contracting the virus is to get your dog vaccinated, according to Mitchell.
If you're ever in a situation where you can no longer care for your pets, you can surrender them at any local animal shelter.
