Tulare County man charged with wife's murder has history of domestic violence

Robert Long appeared in court for an arraignment on Wednesday, but it was continued.

Prosecutors have filed charges against the Tulare County man accused of murdering his wife on Monday.

Prosecutors have filed charges against the Tulare County man accused of murdering his wife on Monday.

Prosecutors have filed charges against the Tulare County man accused of murdering his wife on Monday.

Prosecutors have filed charges against the Tulare County man accused of murdering his wife on Monday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors have filed charges against the Tulare County man accused of murdering his wife on Monday.

56-year-old Robbie Long is behind bars, accused of murdering his 44-year-old wife, Melissa.

The couple lived in this Alpaugh home- where deputies responded on Monday after neighbors heard gunfire.

Authorities say Robert had already taken Melissa to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

That's where the suspect was arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility.

"The defendants' charges in this case, in the current case, are murder as well as personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing death. Both of those carry a maximum sentence of 25 to life," Tulare County Assistant District Attorney Sean Sangree explained.

He also faces a separate count for criminal threats against a different victim on the day of the homicide.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies had been called to the couple's home at least ten times in the past.

In July of 2022, Long allegedly chased his wife with a knife.

He bailed out after a few days in jail and the district attorney's office says Melissa tried to protect her husband throughout several court appearances.

"The victim made it very clear to our office over the course of over a year that that case was being prosecuted, that she did not want the case to be prosecuted. She was requesting that the charges be dropped," mentioned Sean.

Robert eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for domestic Violence in exchange for a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon being dropped.

He was given three years of probation and a 52-week counseling course.

That case was settled on January 23rd, just seven days before Melissa was murdered.

Her heartbroken parents were in disbelief.

"He had no right to kill my daughter, and when they have his trial, I'm gonna be there. I'm coming from Missouri. I'm gonna be there every day," said Betty Martin, Melissa's Mother.

Robert appeared in court for an arraignment on Wednesday, but it was continued.

He's now scheduled to be back in court at the South County Justice Center in Porterville on Thursday to potentially enter a plea to the charges he faces.

Melissa's family has created a GoFundMe Page for funeral expenses.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.