Construction begins on new Marjaree Mason Center facility in northwest Fresno

The Marjaree Mason Center broke ground on construction for a new multi-million-dollar resource center on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Big changes are coming to a nearly 60-year-old Northwest Fresno building.

On Wednesday, the Marjaree Mason Center welcomed local leaders and donors to break ground on construction for a new multi-million-dollar resource center.

CEO Nicole Linder said the nonprofit has outgrown its current facility. The new center will double the space and services it's able to provide.

"We really look at this new community resource center as a way to prevent and end domestic violence through education and early intervention," said Linder.

The new resource center will continue to operate around the clock, supporting survivors of domestic using their 24/7 crisis response hotline and a drop-in center.

Dozens of well wishes and supportive messages filled these two pillars inside the center that's still under construction.

Linder said it's that support that keeps the nonprofit afloat.

"Today was really moving. It's been said that domestic violence will only rise to a level that a community is willing to accept," said Linder.

Linder says over $15 million was donated to help build the new center by donors like the Isnardi Foundation.

She adds that the new center will be named after the charitable organization.

"Marjaree Mason has become really dear to us because the staff has been so supportive and kind to work with. We support so many needing groups, but in reality, when we help Marjaree Mason, we're helping generations," said Troy Litle of the Isnardi Foundation.

Fresno County donated over $4 million to the project.

But even with the support, Marjaree Mason Center board member and Fresno County District attorney Lisa Smittcamp said more money is needed.

"I think that it's important to put your money where your mouth is. There are a lot of private donations that have come into the center and to the project for the new facility. But we need to have the government support also," said Smittcamp.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

Linder said they need less than $5 million to move into the space debt-free.

For more information on how to donate, click here

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

