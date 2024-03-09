Woman injured in domestic violence shooting in northeast Fresno

A woman is in the hospital after a domestic violence incident in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- a woman is in the hospital after a domestic violence incident in northeast Fresno.

It happened after 10 p.m. Friday on Sierra Avenue and First Street.

Fresno Police say the woman said her boyfriend allegedly shot at her while she was inside her car and shattered some glass.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the glass.

Authorities found the man a few blocks away and detained him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.