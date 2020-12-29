If you've recovered from COVID-19, your blood could help treat others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the number of COVID 19 cases in the Central Valley continues to climb, health experts are hoping so will the number of blood and plasma donors."You can really help save somebody's life with the antibodies that are. inside your bloodstream," says Fresno County interim health director Dr. Rais Vohra.Those recovering from COVID-19 are now armed with potentially life-saving antibodies that can help in the fight against covid 19."They can... take those antibodies and use them for critically ill patients, so if you can donate blood please make time to do that," said Dr. Vohra.Because of the complexities of the process, the time commitment for plasma donation is slightly longer than donating blood, but you'll be able to donate more plasma.Central California Blood Center marketing director Ersilia Lacaze says many COVID-19 patients who have recovered aren't even aware of the benefits of plasma donation."You're actually giving us enough plasma to create more than one unit of CCP which is convalescent plasma. That plasma could be going to multiple patients in the hospital," Lacaze says.Once you've been asymptomatic for 28 days, visit the donateblood.org website to register after the screening process, sit back and enjoy a movie, music, or read a book."Before you know it you've made a huge impact just by committing the time," Lacaze says.Plasma donors typically donate once a month but because of the urgency, the FDA is allowing collection every two weeks.