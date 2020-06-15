Finance company donates thousands of masks to local nursing homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several local nursing homes are receiving surgical masks thanks to World Financial Group's Fresno office.The company is partnering with the non-profit Nurse Angel Network to provide protective equipment through a fundraising effort."We believe our mission to help people from all walks of life, regardless of who they are or what they do, and this is just part of what we do for the community," a spokesperson said. "Giving back in the community and it's to help people protect themselves from the craziness of today."Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, the financial company donated more than 10,000 masks to six different nursing homes.