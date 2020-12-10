donations

Fresno business donates Christmas party funds to local restaurant, challenges others to do the same

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local financial planning company is challenging other businesses to come out in support of restaurants that have had to close again due to the pandemic.

Jack Hooper, CEO of Plan Financial in Fresno, presented a $2,500 check to the owners of Vino Grille and Spirits on Wednesday after the company had to cancel their annual Christmas party due to the state's stay-at-home order. The company normally hosts their party at Vino and wanted to support them despite the cancellation.

"Businesses are always looking at the bottom line, the profits, and this is just an opportunity to demonstrate our love and care for this particular segment of the industry that is being devastated," Hooper said.

To encourage other businesses to do the same, Plan Financial is launching a social media challenge through the hashtag #CorporateChristmasChallenge.

They hope other local businesses, especially essential businesses that have had to cancel holiday plans at restaurants, will step up and support local restaurants that are struggling through California's latest lockdown.

Participating businesses are asked to share photos and use the hashtag #CorporateChristmasChallenge on social media.
