2 dead, including child, and 5 hospitalized following crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died, including a child, and multiple people are injured following a crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Jefferson and Bethel just before 8 am.

Officers say a Honda was going east on Jefferson when it collided with an SUV. The CHP believes the car may have run a stop sign.

The man and the child inside the car died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Officers say five people in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

