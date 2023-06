FRESNO, Calif. -- Two people were hospitalized after they were shot in Fresno County on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 5 pm in the area of Malaga and East avenues in Malaga.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet released any information about what happened leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

