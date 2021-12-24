christmas tree

Good Samaritan helps relight downtown Fresno Christmas tree after several thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Christmas tradition is back and brighter than ever.

The Christmas tree in Mariposa Plaza in downtown Fresno had no lights before Thursday night.

The Downtown Fresno Christmas Tree had been kept dark this holiday season because thieves kept stealing power chords that lit up the giant fir.

But the tree is glowing again thanks to the help of a holiday hero.

"Unfortunately, we are dealing with a lot of theft. However, we did have someone come in, and I guess you can call it a Christmas miracle and light the Christmas tree for us," said Jazzmine Young, program manager of the Downtown Fresno Partnership.

The tree will be shining nightly through the weekend.

You're encouraged to visit the display and leave an ornament on the tree!

