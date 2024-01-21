Historic 'G' sign in downtown Fresno not removed as planned

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ''G'' sign located on top of the State Center Community College District office was not removed as planned.

Some people were waiting to watch the removal of the iconic sign that was installed in 1965 on what was then the Guarantee Savings building.

However, crews say the estimated weight of the sign was much heavier than originally estimated and they do not have a big enough crane.

Workers say they will try again in about a month when they find the right crane.

Once removed, the sign will be kept at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

A replacement "G" sign is being made and is expected to be installed by the summer of 2025