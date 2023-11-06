WATCH LIVE

'Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit open at Downtown Fresno library

This exhibit began its two-year national tour at 50 public and university libraries in December 2021.

Monday, November 6, 2023 3:39PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traveling exhibition is taking action to raise awareness about the history of the Holocaust.

''Americans and the Holocaust'' is now open at the Fresno County Public Library in Downtown Fresno.

The educational display examines the pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazis, war and genocide in the 1930s and 40s.

This exhibit began its two-year national tour at 50 public and university libraries in December 2021.

Fresno and Irvine were the two California cities selected as hosts.

You can check out the exhibit through December 30th.

No library card or reservation is needed.

