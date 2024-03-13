'The Garage' bringing more innovation to Fresno's Brewery District

Local developers are bringing new life to Fresno's Brewery District, transforming what was once known as Complete Car Care.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Developers Jamin Brazil and Reza Assemi's sights are set high when it comes to the downtown Brewery District.

The pair previously bought and renovated the Sun Stereo Warehouse, turning the historic Fulton Street building into a vibrant home for creatives and small businesses.

Now, Jamin and Reza are in the process of transforming what they say will soon be Sun Stereo's little sister, "The Garage."

"It being the end cap of the street, it gives us this opportunity to help enforce this welcoming feeling," Brazil said. "Whether they're coming from the game or the north side of Fresno, or if they're locals living here, this is a nice welcome to the Brewery District."

Depending on the speed of the permitting process, the hope is to break ground this year.

"Jamin and I bought that corner last year, the old garage on Inyo and Fulton," Assemi said. "That right now is being drawn up into five bays of commercial space, potentially bars and restaurant."

We went inside to see the potential in what they say is a blank canvas, where the possibilities of what can move in are endless.

As for the exterior, the garage doors will be replaced with glass ones, opening to individual bays.

"All of this glass, we'll bring the brick back to red brick," Assemi said. "We'll do something fun up here. The lighting is going to be awesome."

While the revitalization of downtown has been decades in the making, Jamin and Reza say success is just on the horizon.

