Man hit and killed by train while riding bike in downtown Fresno, police say

A man is dead after being hit by a train while riding his bicycle in downtown Fresno.

The bicyclist was said to have sped up and tried to beat both trains, but was ultimately struck by the one traveling south.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a train while riding his bicycle in Downtown Fresno.

It happened after 11:30 pm Thursday at the railroad tracks on Mono and H Streets.

Police arrived to find the train stopped, and the victim at the scene.

A witness spoke with officers, saying the crossing arms were down for two trains that were approaching Mono Street.

The bicyclist was said to have sped up and tried to beat both trains, but was ultimately struck by the one traveling south.

Police say the bicyclist was an unhoused man.

He has not been identified.

It is not known if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.