  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man hit and killed by train while riding bike in downtown Fresno, police say

The bicyclist was said to have sped up and tried to beat both trains, but was ultimately struck by the one traveling south.

KFSN logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 12:24PM
Man hit and killed by train while riding bike in downtown Fresno
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is dead after being hit by a train while riding his bicycle in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a train while riding his bicycle in Downtown Fresno.

It happened after 11:30 pm Thursday at the railroad tracks on Mono and H Streets.

Police arrived to find the train stopped, and the victim at the scene.

A witness spoke with officers, saying the crossing arms were down for two trains that were approaching Mono Street.

The bicyclist was said to have sped up and tried to beat both trains, but was ultimately struck by the one traveling south.

Police say the bicyclist was an unhoused man.

He has not been identified.

It is not known if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW