Merchandise available as Downtown Kingsburg kicks off the holidays

We're still over two weeks away from Thanksgiving and in the middle of fall, but downtown Kingsburg is ready for the winter holidays.

The Kingsburg Holiday open house and kickoff happens every year during the first week of November.

"All the shops downtown have all of their stores ready to go for the holidays through fall: giftware and decor, Christmas. All of the restaurants are open," Berman's Flowers owner Leslie Carpenter said.

And of course with the holiday kickoff comes new merchandise.

"You'll get a little bit more home-curated gifts, you'll get permanent jewelry, you'll get all kinds of things where our business folks have gone out and sought things that you don't just see in everyday stores," Carpenter said.

Carpenter has been the owner of Berman's Flowers for over 20 years and says the holiday kickoff gets everyone excited for their annual tree lighting at Julgransfest the day after Thanksgiving.

"People love Kingsburg and people love Christmas and when they come downtown, they think it's like a Hallmark store," Carpenter said. "We have all the Christmas lights going and Swedish music playing and we have Christmas music playing."

Anyone stopping by Berman's flowers can get holiday signs, blankets, collectibles and more.

"We can decorate your homes with florals and table centerpieces. We can decorate Christmas trees. We provide fresh garlands for you," Carpenter said.

Most stores in downtown Kingsburg are open from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., but during the holiday season they stay open until 8 p.m. one night a week, but which night each week has yet to be decided.

