Outdoor seating torn down from downtown Visalia restaurant, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for tearing down outdoor seating at a downtown Visalia sports bar early on Friday morning.Visalia police say Jose Alcauter vandalized the seating are of Downtown Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, and then ran off before officers arrived.Investigators were able to bring Alcauter into custody after they discovered him driving recklessly on Church Street and Noble Avenue.He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on several charges, including felony vandalism and reckless driving.