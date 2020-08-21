vandalism

Outdoor seating torn down from downtown Visalia restaurant, man arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for tearing down outdoor seating at a downtown Visalia sports bar.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for tearing down outdoor seating at a downtown Visalia sports bar early on Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for tearing down outdoor seating at a downtown Visalia sports bar early on Friday morning.

Visalia police say Jose Alcauter vandalized the seating are of Downtown Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, and then ran off before officers arrived.

Investigators were able to bring Alcauter into custody after they discovered him driving recklessly on Church Street and Noble Avenue.

He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on several charges, including felony vandalism and reckless driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimevandalismrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with paint
Man breaks into Porterville house, attacks resident with bat
Teens arrested for cutting down flags at Tulare County elementary school
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
California fire burn area is larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
Hills Fire in Fresno County was caused by lightning strike
NorCal family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed by wildfire
Extreme heat killing livestock in Fresno, Tulare, Kings counties
More TOP STORIES News