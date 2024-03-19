Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was officially honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rapper and producer from Compton was recognized during a ceremony Tuesday morning at 6840 Hollywood Blvd.

He was joined by fellow rap royalty Snoop Dogg, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and radio host Big Boy during the event.

Dr. Dre received the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is for the recording category.

When Snoop stepped up to the podium, he opened his remarks on a light note. "I want to thank me," the rapper said as he laughed along with the crowd. He thanked himself for working with Dr. Dre from way back in the '90s.

Putting the jokes aside, he described Dr. Dre as "my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly a good friend."

Snoop also recited what appeared to be bespoke lyrics he crafted just for the occasion. He described their relationship through the years "from Long Beach to Compton." The rapper thanked Dr. Dre for always pushing him to be great with his "perfectionist" mindset, calling their partnership "legendary."

"You always bring out the best in the dog Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate. There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together, we created magic in the studio, and our collaborations have left a lasting mark on the world of music," Snoop said.

When it was Dr. Dre's turn to take the mic, he wasted no time in thanking his loyal and longtime fans.

"I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that," he said. "Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I'm nowhere near done. You better believe there's a lot more coming."

The multi-time Grammy winner co-founded the influential rap group N.W.A. and then launched his successful solo career with the release of 1992's acclaimed "The Chronic."

He has also mentored and worked with other hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

"Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do," Dr. Dre said.

In 2006, Dr. Dre and Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics, which sold to Apple in 2014 for $3.2 billion, making the now 59-year-old the first hip-hop billionaire.

The star was not the only honor that Dr. Dre received Tuesday. Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez officially declared March 19 as Dre Day in the city. He presented Dr. Dre with a framed plaque to commemorate the day as the crowd chanted "Dre Day! Dre Day!"

The celebration came as Dr. Dre opened up more about his health scare in 2021. Since suffering from a brain aneurysm, he revealed that he's also had three strokes.

Hours after the ceremony, Dr. Dre is expected to make an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent will join the show as well. You can catch that Tuesday after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. PST or check your local TV listings.