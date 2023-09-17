Retired higher education diversity manager Dr. Francine Oputa says progress in racial equity and justice requires us to acknowledge our painful past and present.

Dr. Francine Oputa, former Fresno State professor known for work in diversity, passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Francine Oputa, a former professor at Fresno State who was known for raising awareness on diversity and equality, has passed away.

Oputa's daughter posted about the death on her social media page. Dr. Oputa was 70 years old.

She was the former director of the Cross Cultural and Gender Center at Fresno State.

"She (Dr. Oputa) truly believed everyone had a place in our community and contributed to the mosaic of diversity in our city," said Fresno Councilmember Luis Chavez in a Facebook post.

ABC30 has reached out to Fresno State for comment.

